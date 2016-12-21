Puppy love
Submitted photo Wolfie Dillingham, of Fort Dodge, met Coco in September at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. Coco is a Labrador retriever/golden retriever mix that Dillingham sponsored through the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility Puppy Program.
