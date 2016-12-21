Man found dead Monday
Webster County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a field Monday morning southwest of Fort Dodge. The report of an unresponsive man came in to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center after 9 a.m. Monday, but sheriff's deputies arriving on scene confirmed that he had died and contacted the Webster County Medical Examiner.
Fort Dodge Discussions
