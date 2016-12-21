Impending Weather Prompts Cancellations, Postponments
At Emmetsburg, the Varsity Wrestlers' appearance at the Fort Dodge Invitational Tournament on Saturday has been cancelled with no make-up. Also, the scheduled baskteball game between South Central Calhoun and Emmetsburg in Emmetsburg on Saturday night has been postponed until later in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ...
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Cruz faults Senate rivals for skipping pressing... (Oct '15)
|Feb '16
|Golf Foxtrot Yankee
|37
|Rights (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|LOUISE
|1
|Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. Endorses ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Clifford Spencer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC