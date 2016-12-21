Fort Dodge Police Department is seeking federal funds to outfit officers with body cams
The FDPD and Webster County Sheriff's Department are considering purchasing body cameras for all of their officers. The Fort Dodge Police Department is applying for a federal grant that the officers hope to use to buy body cameras.
