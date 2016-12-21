FD Noon Sertoma, Young Professionals visit nursing homes Sunday
Her mom, Cierra Walding is a member of the Young Professionals, a group that teamed with the Fort Dodge Noon Sertoma to deliver plants and cards to residents at four different nursing homes in Fort Dodge on Christmas day. Members of Fort Dodge Noon Sertoma and Fort Dodge Young Professionals teamed up to deliver 370 succulent plants and Christmas cards to them as part of the Sertoma Santa efforts.
