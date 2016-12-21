Death of Fort Dodge man ruled homicide
The Iowa Medical Examiners office rule the death of a man found in a field near Fort Dodge earlier this week a homicide. Preston was last seen by his family in Fort Dodge on Thursday, December 22. He was found in the field four days later on Monday, December 26. Now the investigation turns to who shot Preston and moved his body to the field.
