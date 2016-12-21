County will install concrete parking lot at Human Services site
The lot at the former Wahkonsa school was slated to be upgraded with asphalt, but a favorable price means the county will choose the longer-lasting material. -Messenger photo by Joe Sutter The gravel parking lot at the county-owned building housing Webster County Social Services, will get an upgrade this year to concrete.
