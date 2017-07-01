Windsor therapist helps musicians avoid chronic injuries that once made her sister stop playing
Anne Green was just starting to enter the world of physical therapy when her sister was just starting to revive her career as a pianist. Once again, Green was inspired by her sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Sh1tbird
|5
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May '17
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May '17
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May '17
|Jspin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC