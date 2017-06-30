U.S. National Finalist Zoe Bartel Gives Verbal Commitment to Stanford
NEW COMMIT: Colorado-native and U.S. National finalist Zoe Bartel is headed west in the fall of 2018 to join Greg Meehan and the Stanford Cardinal. Bartel announced her verbal commitment Wednesday night on her Instagram page.
