News Release from Board of County Commissioners

Are you feeling stretched as a family caregiver? Are you neglecting your own needs because you're too busy caring for someone else? Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to give you 35 helpful tools for caregiving, help you avoid burnout, and be a better caregiver to your loved one. A Coalition, including the Larimer County Office on Aging is sponsoring one class this summer --- starting soon --- titled Powerful Tools for Caregivers.

