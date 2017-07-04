Man's Stolen Service Dog Resurfaces On West Coast
Man's Stolen Service Dog Resurfaces On West Coast A Fort Collins man's service dog was stolen and turned up several states away in California! 10 Patients Got Life-Ending Drugs In Colorado Under New Law Colorado's law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs is quietly underway, with an estimated 10 prescriptions filled since voters approved the practice last year, advocates say. Teen's Body Found In Motel, Ex-Boyfriend Wanted By Police Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ally Raber.
