Larimer County Sheriff's Office relea...

Larimer County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy involved in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office identified Derek Signorelli as the deputy who shot and killed a man fleeing from deputies Friday night. Deputies received reports of a vehicle that crashed into a field near Highway 392 and County Road 9 at about 7:30 p.m Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun '17 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May '17 Sh1tbird 5
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May '17 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May '17 Shawn111 6
A Healing Power Massage May '17 Jspin 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC