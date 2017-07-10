CSU forecasters up Atlantic hurricane...

CSU forecasters up Atlantic hurricane prediction

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Business Insurance

Colorado State University on Wednesday revised its prediction for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, now saying the period will see above-average activity. The forecasters at CSU, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, predicted as of July 5 that there will be 15 named storms this year, up from the 13 predicted in June and 11 predicted in April.

