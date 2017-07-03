Coroner identifies 19-year-old Fort C...

Coroner identifies 19-year-old Fort Collins man killed in officer-involved shooting near CSU

The Larimer County Medical Examiner has identified a man shot Saturday by police near Colorado State University as 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins. Colorado State University police responded to a report of a "threatening male" around 8:13 p.m. Saturday.

