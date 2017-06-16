Young ProfessionalSnow wins dream job among his heroes 39

Young ProfessionalSnow wins dream job...

Mitch Snow began watching the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race as a youngster, and throughout his childhood spent time memorizing facts about the race and his racing heroes. Now 25, Snow is the director of promotions and legacy for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and hasn't missed a race since he was a child.

