Will they or won't they? Larimer County to decide on recreational pot edibles
Owners of the two marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Larimer County have asked the county commissioners for a firm decision on whether they can sell recreational edible products. "They'd like to have a definitive yes or no," said Lew Gaiter, one of three elected commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|jimmy
|32
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May 17
|Jspin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC