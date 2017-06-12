Tornado watch issued for northern Colorado, including Larimer and Weld counties
Forecasters issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Monday for a wide swath of northeastern Colorado, including the cities of Fort Collins and Greeley. The National Weather Service said softball-sized hail is expected in some areas in what it called "a particularly dangerous situation."
