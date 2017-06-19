The Country Radio Hall Of Fame Induct...

The Country Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts Class Of 2017

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME held its induction ceremony last NIGHT at the VANDERBILT MARRIOTT in NASHVILLE, where former WUBE/CINCINNATI PD TIM CLOSSON; OCHS MEDIA and BEASLEY MEDIA/TAMPA's CHARLIE OCHS; and BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION COMPANY President/Owner MEL OWENS were inducted in the Radio category and the late JOE WADE FORMICOLA; the late WYCD/DETROIT afternoon host LINDA LEE; WRNS/GREENVILLE, NC personality JIM MANTEL; and BRIAN GARY, TODD HARDING, and SUSAN MOORE KUAD/FT. COLLINS, CO morning team "THE GOOD MORNING GUYS" were inducted in the On-Air category for 2017 .

