The Country Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts Class Of 2017
The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME held its induction ceremony last NIGHT at the VANDERBILT MARRIOTT in NASHVILLE, where former WUBE/CINCINNATI PD TIM CLOSSON; OCHS MEDIA and BEASLEY MEDIA/TAMPA's CHARLIE OCHS; and BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION COMPANY President/Owner MEL OWENS were inducted in the Radio category and the late JOE WADE FORMICOLA; the late WYCD/DETROIT afternoon host LINDA LEE; WRNS/GREENVILLE, NC personality JIM MANTEL; and BRIAN GARY, TODD HARDING, and SUSAN MOORE KUAD/FT. COLLINS, CO morning team "THE GOOD MORNING GUYS" were inducted in the On-Air category for 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May '17
|Jspin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC