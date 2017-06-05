Taste of Fort Collins 2017 - The Drinks

Music, vendors, tons of food and DRINKS! The 2017 First National Bank Taste of Fort Collins will be serving up some great choices; whether you prefer beer, liquor or wine! It's going to be a beautiful, hot weekend for the 2017 First National Bank Taste of Fort Collins! That's going to mean a lot of beverages. Luckily, there'll be plenty to go around! Drinks will cost 2 tokens , for the most part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.