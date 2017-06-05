Sen. Matt Jones finds CDOT explanatio...

Sen. Matt Jones finds CDOT explanations for U.S. 36, I-25 cost gap 'absurd'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Specifically, he thinks CDOT gave Boulder, Broomfield and Adams counties residents the short end of the stick because CDOT is spending significantly more per mile on I-25 improvements from Loveland to Fort Collins than it spent on improving U.S. 36 from Denver to Boulder. Silbaugh responded that the U.S. 36 improvements cost CDOT a total of $92.4 million for 36 miles of toll lanes, or $2.57 million per toll lane mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) 23 hr Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins May 25 Anonymous 53
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May 24 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May 24 Shawn111 6
A Healing Power Massage May 17 Jspin 1
Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais... May '17 TurboTenant 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC