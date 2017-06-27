Probe: Fort Collins man found dead li...

Probe: Fort Collins man found dead lit clothing on fire while cooking

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Investigators say a 66-year-old northern Colorado man whose body was found in a smoke-filled apartment accidentally lit his clothing on fire while cooking. The Poudre Fire Authority says Ameer Beleal, of Fort Collins, was found burned to death in his apartment June 3. The coroner's report says there is no evidence of smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

