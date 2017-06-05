Prescribed fire as a tool to regenerate live and dead serotinous jack pine (Pinus banksiana) stands
Maria Sharpe A B C , Hyejin Hwang A , David Schroeder B , Soung Ryoul Ryu A and Victor J. Lieffers A International Journal of Wildland Fire 26 478-484 https://doi.org/10.1071/WF17046 Submitted: 1 December 2016 Accepted: 22 April 2017 Published: 6 June 2017 This study documents cone opening and natural regeneration of jack pine after burning live and dead stands similar to those killed by the mountain pine beetle . Trees were killed by girdling in May and were burned in late July, 26 months later.
