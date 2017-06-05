News Release from Treasury
Larimer County Treasurer, Irene Josey, reminds taxpayers that all property taxes must be paid by Wednesday, June 15th in order to be considered timely. The June 15th deadline is for taxpayers who pay their taxes in two equal installments; the first half was due February 28th.
