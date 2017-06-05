News Release from Natural Resources

News Release from Natural Resources

The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, along with Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, is seeking public comment on an integrated Resource Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for four reservoirs: Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake, Pinewood Reservoir and Flatiron Reservoir. The plans outline potential recreation improvements and other management actions at the four reservoirs, which Reclamation owns and manages in terms of operations and which Larimer County manages in terms of recreation.

