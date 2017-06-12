News Release from Health & Environment

Lea Schneider Larimer County Environmental Health 498-6777 [email protected] Cassie Archuleta Fort Collins Environmental Planner 416-2648 [email protected] June 1 marked the beginning the summer ozone season along Colorado's Front Range. Ozone Action Alerts are issued on days when meteorologists from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expect weather conditions to lead to increased ground-level ozone concentrations in the metropolitan-Denver and Front Range region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.