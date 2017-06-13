News Release from Coroner
Motorcycle fatality on June 17, 2017 Horsetooth Reservoir area on County Road 23, Fort Collins, Colorado The decedent has been identified as Craig A. Werner, Age 55 of Mead, Colorado Manner of Death - Accident Cause of Death - Multiple blunt force injuries
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May '17
|Jspin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC