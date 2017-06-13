News Release from Coroner

News Release from Coroner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Larimer County Subscriptions

Motorcycle fatality on June 17, 2017 Horsetooth Reservoir area on County Road 23, Fort Collins, Colorado The decedent has been identified as Craig A. Werner, Age 55 of Mead, Colorado Manner of Death - Accident Cause of Death - Multiple blunt force injuries

Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Jun 19 Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May 24 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May 24 Shawn111 6
A Healing Power Massage May '17 Jspin 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC