Man bound for trial in killing of 20-year-old Fort Collins resident
A 21-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio, man was bound over for trial Wednesday in the alleged murder of 20-year-old Fort Collins resident Devon Smeltz, whose bullet-riddled body was found along U.S. 34 in September 2016.
