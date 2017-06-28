Larimer County plans to revamp policy...

Larimer County plans to revamp policy after ranger shoots, kills bear at Estes Park campground

21 hrs ago

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources plans to revamp its policies for dealing with bears that fail to respond to hazing after a ranger shot and killed a mother bear earlier this month at an Estes Park campground. Ken Brink Jr., the department's visitor services manager, said the department doesn't have a specific procedure for dealing with "unusually habituated" bears and hopes the department can work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to craft a new policy, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported .

