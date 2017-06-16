Help wanted, stat! New hospitals trigger healthy competition for workers

Drivers heading north from Denver on Interstate 25 aren't yet confronted with a road sign reading "Hospital: Next 14 Exits" - but it may not be long. Major new health-care facilities have sprouted along the busy I-25 corridor in Fort Collins and Loveland, a new hospital will open on the eastern edge of Longmont late this summer, and another is likely to be up and running by 2019 in Greeley - not to mention a new hospital that opened last year in Broomfield.

