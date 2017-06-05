Grand Rapids auditing firm has a new owner
H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Grand Rapids -based Chlystek & White Services , Inc. - a regional insurance premium audit services company. CWS will become part of Afirm, Kaufman's leading international provider based in Fort Collins, Colo., according to an announcement on Tuesday, June 6. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
