Fort Collins Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony Date Announced
Has it been too hot lately for you in the state of Colorado? You might feel a little cooler once we tell you that the date has been set for Fort Collins holiday lights to be turned on. According to the Downtown Fort Collins website , this year's holiday celebration will take place on Friday, November 3rd starting at 5:30 pm and running until 7 pm.
