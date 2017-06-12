Fort Collins Downtown Holiday Lightin...

Fort Collins Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony Date Announced

Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Has it been too hot lately for you in the state of Colorado? You might feel a little cooler once we tell you that the date has been set for Fort Collins holiday lights to be turned on. According to the Downtown Fort Collins website , this year's holiday celebration will take place on Friday, November 3rd starting at 5:30 pm and running until 7 pm.

