Details in Fort Collins infant death ...

Details in Fort Collins infant death case against Mandi Woodall shared in court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Toddlers allegedly testing positive for drug ingestion, their long-unchanged diapers and a butcher's knife reportedly within a child's reach were among the disturbing details that emerged Monday in the case against Mandi Woodall, the Fort Collins mother accused of child abuse for waking up to find her 3-month-old dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) Mon Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Jun 17 AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May 24 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May 24 Shawn111 6
A Healing Power Massage May '17 Jspin 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC