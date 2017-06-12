Daily Record: Loveland police calls J...

Daily Record: Loveland police calls June 15-16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

8:07 p.m. In the 100 block of East 42nd Street, a 21-year-old Loveland woman on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11) 1 hr Mike 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Sat AudraT 54
Cody Duttom (Apr '16) Jun 5 Anonymous 3
Journey Homes (Nov '14) May 30 Sh1tbird 5
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud May 24 Annonymous 3
dmt (Sep '13) May 24 Shawn111 6
A Healing Power Massage May '17 Jspin 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC