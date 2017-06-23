Coroner identifies woman found dead in Fort Collins lake still wearing McDonald's uniform
The Larimer County Coroner has identified a Fort Collins woman found dead in a lake at City Park about 18 hours she was last seen leaving work at a McDonald's restaurant at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Heather Hoffman, 23, was still wearing her McDonald's uniform and carrying a black purse when she was found dead in Sheldon Lake at the park, about a mile away.
