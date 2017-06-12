Colorado's steady snow-melting boosts water supplies while California faces flooding

While deep mountain snow combined with high temperatures caused California rivers to swell, Colorado officials on Monday downplayed flood risks saying much of the snow already has melted. Statewide snowpack in the major river basins hit 207 percent of the median - 332 percent in the South Platte River Basin and 288 percent in the Colorado River Basin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service's latest survey.

