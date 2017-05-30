Colorado police clear officer filmed body slamming girl
A Colorado police officer who was filmed body slamming a female college student to the ground outside of a bar in April has been exonerated and permitted to return to work, it was reported on Thursday. 'After an internal investigation into an arrest in Old Town, Officer Randy Klamser has been exonerated and returned to full duty,' a police spokesperson said.
