Cancel Reply

The company, which provides office space, virtual offices and other business services, said it has completed development of a 13,000-square-foot space in the Villaggio business park at 2580 E. Harmony Road. An open house to tour the facility is slated for Thursday, June 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. In addition, there will be a Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet reception from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the same day at the new Office Evolution business center.

