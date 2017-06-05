Bond adjusted for Fort Collins mother accused of child abuse in infant death
The Fort Collins woman accused of child abuse for allegedly falling asleep for 18 hours and waking up to find that her 3-month-old son had died had her bail bond lowered in court Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|May 25
|Anonymous
|53
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May 17
|Jspin
|1
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May '17
|TurboTenant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC