Body found in City Park Lake in Fort Collins

Heat Advisory issued June 21 at 3:00PM MDT expiring June 22 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa Flood Advisory issued June 21 at 2:09PM MDT expiring June 23 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Pitkin Flood Warning issued June 21 at 1:31PM MDT expiring June 23 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Pueblo Excessive Heat Watch issued June 17 at 11:51PM MDT expiring June 23 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa FORT COLLINS, Colo. Police in Fort Collins are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Sheldon Lake inside City Park Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.