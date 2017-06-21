Activists' bid to stop Rocky Flats co...

Activists' bid to stop Rocky Flats construction is premature, judge rules

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Ruling cites fact that construction of trails, visitor's center at former nuclear site-turned-wildlife refuge won't begin before 2018 Kri Gale, of Fort Collins, holds a sign while listening to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer speak during a Rocky Flats sharing session in February in Broomfield. Community activists trying to stop construction at Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge were premature in filing a temporary restraining order because the work they targeted won't begin until next year at the earliest, a federal judge said in a ruling this week.

