Activists' bid to stop Rocky Flats construction is premature, judge rules
Ruling cites fact that construction of trails, visitor's center at former nuclear site-turned-wildlife refuge won't begin before 2018 Kri Gale, of Fort Collins, holds a sign while listening to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer speak during a Rocky Flats sharing session in February in Broomfield. Community activists trying to stop construction at Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge were premature in filing a temporary restraining order because the work they targeted won't begin until next year at the earliest, a federal judge said in a ruling this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May 30
|Sh1tbird
|5
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|May 24
|Annonymous
|3
|dmt (Sep '13)
|May 24
|Shawn111
|6
|A Healing Power Massage
|May '17
|Jspin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC