4 Food Challenges You Can Try in Northern Colorado

If you love food, and I mean REALLY love food, you might want to try one of these epic challenges that you can do right here in Northern Colorado! From pizza to utterly insane spicy popcorn, we've got you covered! Here are 4 food challenges you can do in Northern Colorado: Fort Collins 2 people take on 14lbs of pizza in one hour. Winners get free meal, t-shirts, pictures on wall of fame and $100 cash Sports Station American Grill Atomic Wing Challenge Loveland You have to sign a waiver and eat a dozen atomic hot wings in less than 10 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.