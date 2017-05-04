Your Help is Needed to Bring This Fort Collins Knight Home
It's interesting what some people will steal out of the front yards and porches of homes in Fort Collins. However, we're all wondering why someone would steal a knight! According to the Coloradoan , the knight shown in this photo was taken off the front porch of a home owned by Megan Glick in the 3300 block of West Vine Drive.
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
