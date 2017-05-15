To Combat Falling Sales, Budweiser Will Soon Be 'Fresher'
Beer colossus Anheuser-Busch InBev says it's investing $500 million to improve Budweiser's brewing and shipping operations. As a result of this, consumers can look forward to "fresher"-tasting Bud Selects and Bud Light Lime-A-Ritas.
