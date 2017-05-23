Tickets Available For Country Radio Hall Of Fame Induction Dinner

Group tables and individual tickets are available for the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Dinner and Awards ceremony, set for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st at the NASHVILLE MARRIOTT. COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS will honor UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN and MARTINA MCBRIDE with its President's Award and Artist Career Achievement Awards, respectively , in addition to welcoming nine new inductees to the CRHOF.

