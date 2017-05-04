Students, others sign petition agains...

Students, others sign petition against CSU meat facility

20 hrs ago Read more: Western Livestock Journal

Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, announced in late March that it will begin building a new facility to enhance teaching and research in the field of meat science. The $20 million center, to be known as the "JBS Global Food Innovation Center in Honor of Gary & Kay Smith," is possible in part due to a gift from JBS-USA.

