Students, others sign petition against CSU meat facility
Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, announced in late March that it will begin building a new facility to enhance teaching and research in the field of meat science. The $20 million center, to be known as the "JBS Global Food Innovation Center in Honor of Gary & Kay Smith," is possible in part due to a gift from JBS-USA.
