Spring 2017 Bicycle Friendly Communities Announced

Today, the League of American Bicyclists recognized 37 communities with Bicycle Friendly Community awards out of 50 applicants. This round saw 6 communities move up from an Honorable Mention to Bronze, 9 communities receive a Bronze award on their first application, and 22 communities renewing as BFCs, including 5 that moved from a Bronze to Silver award.

