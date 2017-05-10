Spring 2017 Bicycle Friendly Communities Announced
Today, the League of American Bicyclists recognized 37 communities with Bicycle Friendly Community awards out of 50 applicants. This round saw 6 communities move up from an Honorable Mention to Bronze, 9 communities receive a Bronze award on their first application, and 22 communities renewing as BFCs, including 5 that moved from a Bronze to Silver award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at League of Amer. Bicyclists Mag..
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC