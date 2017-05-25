Series By Design: OtterBox Seeks Designs for Limited Edition Clear Graphic Case
FORT COLLINS, Colo.A Calling all artists, designers and creatives. OtterBox is partnering with Verizon Wireless for an open call to create the next Symmetry Series clear graphic case.
