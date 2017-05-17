Joseph Skerjanec selected as new prin...

Joseph Skerjanec selected as new principal for Ayres Elementary

Ayres Elementary has a new leader. Superintendent Dr. Jan DeLay announced at a school board meeting Monday that Joseph Skerjanec has been selected as the school's new principal following the resignation of Colleen Harrison.

