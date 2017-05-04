iHeartMedia/Denver SVP/Programming Jim Lawson Rumored Out; JoJo Turnbeaugh In

ALL ACCESS is hearing of more staff changes at iHEARTMEDIA. As-yet unofficial word has it that SVP/Programming for the DENVER cluster, JIM LAWSON, has been let go and that his duties would be assumed by iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming for the NEVADA/CENTRAL CALIFORNIA Region JOJO TURNBEAUGH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.