HREC Arranges Sale Of Comfort Suites ...

HREC Arranges Sale Of Comfort Suites Lakewood, CO

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale of the 71-room Comfort Suites located in the thriving Southwest Denver Metropolitan suburb of Lakewood, Colorado. Spirit Hospitality, a Hotel Development and Management Firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado, acquired the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Healing Power Massage May 17 Jspin 1
Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais... May 2 TurboTenant 1
Theft of a Knight May 2 M3GMermaid 1
News Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns Apr 26 KenJames 2
News Fort Collins police chief announces resignation Apr '17 EyesAndEars 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Apr '17 Emily 52
News Police investigate after officer throws woman t... Apr '17 Charles 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC